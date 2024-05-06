Dust devils: Phenomenon often mistaken for tornadoes captured on camera in Clermont

A FOX 35 News viewer captured a video of a dust devil in Clermont.

Despite their striking resemblance to tornadoes, dust devils are distinct meteorological phenomena separate from thunderstorm-driven whirlwinds.

Formed under specific weather conditions, dust devils emerge when scorching temperatures coincide with cooler air currents aloft. These conditions set the stage for the formation of miniature vortices, resulting in the creation of rotating columns of air that can reach heights of several hundred feet.

While these swirling columns bear a resemblance to tornadoes, they lack the defining connection to thunderstorm activity. Consequently, dust devils are not classified as tornadoes.

Typically observed on sunny, hot days, dust devils are common across the southern United States. Despite their relatively benign nature, these whirlwinds can occasionally cause minor damage to property.