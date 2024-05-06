Watch live: Boeing Starliner's first-ever Crew Test Flight from Florida on Monday night

Boeing's Starliner will make its first crewed voyage to and from the International Space Station on Monday night.

The launch is set for 10:34 p.m., with NASA coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Boeing's Starliner crewed launch

FOX 35 will stream NASA's feed of Boeing's Starliner on Monday night.

An instantaneous launch is set for 10:34 p.m.

You can watch the feed in the video player at the top of this page.

Meet the crew

From left to right: Sunita "Suni" Williams, Barry "Butch" Wilmore, Mike "Spanky" Fincke (Photo: NASA)

Sunita "Suni" Williams

Williams spent 322 days on the International Space Station.

She was a Navy test pilot and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and Florida Tech.

Barry "Butch" Wilmore

Wilmore piloted space shuttle mission STS-129 and commanded Expedition 42 on the International Space Station.

He was a Navy officer and pilot and graduated from Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee.

Mike "Spanky" Fincke

Fincke has completed three spaceflights.

He was an Air Force flight test engineer and graduated from MIT, El Camino College and University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Click here to learn more about the crew.

What's the purpose of the mission?

According to Boeing, this launch will demonstrate the Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities. It will also "prove the team’s readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency."

"The Starliner spacecraft, named Calypso, can fly autonomously or be steered manually and is expected to rendezvous and dock with the space station on Wednesday, May 8," NASA said. "Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week at the orbiting laboratory before the crew capsule makes a parachute and airbag-assisted landing in the southwestern United States."

About the patch for the mission

According to Boeing, the Crew Flight Test patch represents "the ambition of the flight test mission, the importance of partnership, and the adventurous spirit of Starliner's first crew who will wear the patch during (Crew Flight Test)."

Click here to learn more about the mission.