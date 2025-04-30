Orlando assisted living facility assault: Deputies search for intruder who allegedly attacked senior

The Brief Authorities are investigating an attack on a woman at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, an assisted living facility in Orlando. The assault allegedly occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, and deputies are urging nearby residents to check surveillance footage for any signs of a suspect. No arrests have been made, and locals say the incident is deeply unsettling in a neighborhood known for its safety.



Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a disturbing attack on an elderly woman inside an Orlando-area assisted living facility.

Suspect remains on the loose, deputies say

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attack on a woman inside an apartment at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, a senior living facility located in a typically quiet Orlando-area neighborhood.

The assault allegedly occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, and officials say the attacker gained access to the apartment under unknown circumstances. Deputies confirmed the woman was assaulted, but details of her injuries have not been disclosed.

Authorities are now asking residents in the surrounding Dr. Phillips area to review their surveillance and doorbell camera footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or disclosed how the person entered the secured facility. The motive behind the assault is still unclear, and officials have not said whether the victim was targeted or if the attack was random.

The condition of the woman and whether she remains hospitalized has also not been made public. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

The backstory:

HarborChase of Dr. Phillips is an independent and assisted living community that serves senior residents, including many considered vulnerable due to age or health conditions. The facility is known locally for its reputation as a safe, secure environment, neighbors tell FOX 35 News.

The area around the facility is part of a well-established, largely residential area with relatively low crime rates. Longtime residents say the most common issues are minor property crimes like car break-ins.

What they're saying:

Local residents are expressing disbelief and concern over the rare act of violence in what is generally a peaceful community. FOX 35 News is talking to these residents and will have more information during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

What's next:

Deputies continue to investigate and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

