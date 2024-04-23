Drunk Florida man crashes into 6-year-old getting off school bus: Sheriff Grady Judd

A drunk Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly crashed into a 6-year-old child that was getting off a school bus in Polk County last week, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Robert Reedy was charged with DUI, DUI with injury/damage and reckless driving after the incident that unfolded on April 17, Sheriff Judd said in a Facebook video this week.

Last Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m., the 67-year-old man from Winter Haven allegedly passed a stopped school bus on the right-hand side and drove through the grass where he hit a 6-year-old child getting off the bus, Sheriff Judd said.

"Now, the good Lord saved this little boy," Sheriff Judd said. "He was only treated and released from the hospital, which we think is super." No other details about the boy's condition were immediately released.

Robert Reedy was arrested and charged with reckless driving, DUI and DUI with property damage on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Polk County Jail)

Sheriff Judd said Reedy remained at the scene – which was "the only good thing he did right."

Reedy's breathalyzer test reported a blood alcohol content reading of 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

"At 4:15 in the afternoon, he's drunker than Cooter Brown," Sheriff Judd analogized, adding later on that Reedy "is the kind of person that needs to go to prison."

Reedy has since been released from the Polk County Jail after posting $3,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court later this week, according to court records.