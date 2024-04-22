Florida man's pickle jar dispute leads to Vicodin bust: deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after a physical attack led to the discovery of drug possession, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

David Cimini, 34, was arrested and charged with resisting an officer, battery and drug possession after the incident that unfolded in Oxford on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cimini allegedly pushed a man up a wall after a verbal argument after he was told he wasn't welcome at the apartment, the affidavit said. Cimini said he went to collect his pickle jar, but was told to leave.

He was ultimately placed under arrest after he refused to identity himself after being told multiple times that he was "interfering with an investigation," the affidavit said.

A search of Cimini's person led to the discovery of a small container of Vicodin that was in his pocket, the affidavit said. Cimini said it's his prescription from Walgreens, but the pharmacy confirmed to deputies that Cimini was not prescribed this medication, the affidavit said.

Cimini was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released later that day after posting $4,000 bond.