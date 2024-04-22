Florida man allegedly attacks, shoots Good Samaritan during McDonald's sauce squabble

article

A Florida man was arrested last week after he allegedly attacked and shot a Good Samaritan after he didn't get sauce from McDonald's.

Wesley Bullock, 48, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and burglary after the incident that unfolded in Zephyrhills, Florida, on April 16, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35.

Police were called to the McDonald's at 6042 Gall Blvd. for a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that Bullock had gotten into a fight with another McDonald's customer who was trying to help the drive-thru employee that Bullock was screaming at, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he saw Bullock in the drive-thru, on foot, screaming and cursing at the employee because he didn't get any sauce with his order, the affidavit said. That's when the victim went up to Bullock and asked him to calm down. Bullock responded by allegedly grabbing his throat and punching him, triggering a fight that was eventually broken up by a McDonald's employee.

The two men then got into their respective vehicles and drove away. The victim made his way to a nearby Speedway gas station where he was approached by Bullock. Bullock allegedly cut him off and then got out of his car with a silver handgun that he eventually pointed at the man's forehead. Bullock pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, according to the affidavit.

Moments later, Bullock allegedly used the gun to hit the man in the head, causing a deep gash. Then, Bullock either reracked the gun or took the safety off and then pointed it at the man again, the affidavit said.

"(The victim) stated it was at that time he grabbed the pistol and fought Bullock for control over it because he was in fear of his life. (The victim) stated he believed he was going to die," the affidavit said.

The fight over control of the gun revealed an injury on the victim's hand, which was caused by Bullock allegedly biting his finger. Bullock is also accused of firing a shot, causing a bullet to strike the man's pinky finger.

The man said he was able to get the gun away from Bullock, put it in his car and leave the gas station to call police.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from both the McDonald's and Speedway, which corroborated the victim's story.

Bullock was transported to the Pasco County Jail, where he remains held on $400,000 bond.