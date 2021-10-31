'Doggie bag': Video shows bear in Central Florida taking bag from garbage

A video taken in Central Florida shows a bear walking away with a bag after digging through some garbage.

Will Stull from Apopka sent the video to FOX 35 on Sunday. He said it was filmed on Saturday around 3:26 a.m.

"After the bear got into the garbage and was done eating, it walked away carrying a bag," Will said. "The meal was so good it took a doggie bag home."

He explained that bears have been in the area for a long time.

Photo from Will Stull

"We feel blessed to be able to see them," Will added.

