Halloween forecast: Temperatures to expect while trick-or-treating

Happy Halloween, Central Florida!

The region has a crisp and cool autumn day ahead. The weather will be "spook"-tacular for any outdoor festivities that you have planned.

Skies will slowly clear by this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper-70s across the interior and a bit warmer along the coast.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

As for your trick-or-treating forecast, temperatures go from the low-70s at 5 p.m., to the mid-60s by 8 p.m. If your Halloween costume doesn't have long sleeves, you might need a light jacket.

Stay safe and enjoy this "boo"-tiful weather!

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.