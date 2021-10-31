Halloween forecast: Temperatures to expect while trick-or-treating
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Halloween, Central Florida!
The region has a crisp and cool autumn day ahead. The weather will be "spook"-tacular for any outdoor festivities that you have planned.
Skies will slowly clear by this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper-70s across the interior and a bit warmer along the coast.
As for your trick-or-treating forecast, temperatures go from the low-70s at 5 p.m., to the mid-60s by 8 p.m. If your Halloween costume doesn't have long sleeves, you might need a light jacket.
Stay safe and enjoy this "boo"-tiful weather!
