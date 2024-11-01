Disney's Swan & Dolphin announce $257 million expansion

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, iconic landmarks on Disney property since 1990, are set for a $257 million transformation aimed at expanding their appeal for conventions and large gatherings.

Plans include adding 120,000 square feet of event space at the Dolphin and renovating all guest rooms at the Swan.

"These hotels were originally built to attract conventioneers, not just families," said theme park expert Jeremiah Good. "This expansion aligns with that vision."

Jim Curtis, Director of Sales and Marketing at Swan & Dolphin, said the expansion is in response to increased demand from large groups. "Many of our groups are growing, and they need more space to continue to thrive here," he said.

The upgrades will feature a new ballroom, cutting-edge technology, and a renovation of Dolphin guest rooms. This expansion is timed with other major projects underway by Disney and Universal to keep pace with Orlando’s continued popularity as a top U.S. destination.

"Now, with this additional space, we can host groups of 15,000 to 20,000 people each day," Curtis added.

Owned by Tishman Hotels and Metropolitan Life and managed by Marriott, the Swan & Dolphin employs 2,000 Disney cast members, making it one of the largest hotel spaces in the country once completed.

Construction is set to begin in November, with a projected completion by late summer 2026.

