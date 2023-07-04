Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios ultimate guide: Hours, maps and parking info
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're gearing up for a trip to all the fun Orlando has to offer, buying a theme park ticket is just the first step. Park logistics like parking and hours come into play, especially during the busy summer months.
Whether you're planning a magical Disney getaway, an aquatic adventure at SeaWorld or a thrilling experience at Universal, we've got you covered with everything you need to know before you even set foot inside the parks.
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom
Hours:
- Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
- Park hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
- Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
- Happily Ever After fireworks show: 9:20 p.m. every night (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Magic Kindgom map
Cinderella Castle illuminates with a dazzling radiance and pixie-dust sparkle when it transforms into a Beacon of Magic at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, as part of the resorts 50th anniversary celebratio
EPCOT
Hours:
- Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
- Park hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
- Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view EPCOT map
Hollywood Studios
Hours:
- Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
- Park hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
- Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Hollywood Studios map
Animal Kingdom
Hours:
- Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
- Park hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
- Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Animal Kingdom map
Typhoon Lagoon
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Typhoon Lagoon map
Parking: Standard parking is free for all guests
Blizzard Beach
Blizzard Beach is temporarily closed for refurbishment.
Walt Disney World Parking
Guests pay a one-time fee for a parking pass that's good all day for all four Disney parks:
- Preferred: $45-$50/day (varies on date of visit)
- Standard: $25/day
- Oversized vehicle: $30/day
Standard parking is included for Disney Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders.
For more details about parking, click here.
Disney Springs
Hours: Disney Springs is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the complex is open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Parking: Standard self-parking is free at Disney Springs in surface lots and at the three parking garages with direct access. Complimentary transportation is available for Disney Resort hotel guests.
Map: Click here to view Disney Springs map
SeaWorld Orlando
Hours: SeaWorld hours vary throughout the year. This summer, the park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday. On Saturday, SeaWorld is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check park hours online before visiting.
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Parking:
- General: $30-$35/day (varies by day)
- Preferred: $45-$55/day (varies by day)
- VIP: $60-$70/day (varies by day)
Map: Click here to view SeaWorld map
Aquatica Orlando
Hours: Aquatica hours vary throughout the year. This summer, the park is open:
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Parking:
- Cars & motorcycles: $30
- RVs: $40
- Preferred: $40
- Florida Bronze Annual Pass members: $30
- Florida Silver, Gold and Platinum Annual Pass members: Free general parking
Map: Click here to view Aquatica map
Discovery Cove
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day with check-in starting at 7:15 a.m.
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Parking: Self-parking at Discovery Cove is free, but parking admission at SeaWorld and Aquatica is not included unless your reservation includes Ultimate Package
Map: Click here to view Discovery Cove map
Universal Studios Florida
Universal Studios
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Universal Studios map
Islands of Adventure
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view Islands of Adventure map
HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS: Universal Studios Orlando adds 'The Last of Us' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights
Volcano Bay
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Parking: Volcano Bay guests should park on the first level of the main parking garage (details below) and board the free shuttle to the park entrance
Map: Click here to view Volcano Bay map
CityWalk
Hours:
- Sunday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
To double-check the park's hours, click here.
Map: Click here to view CityWalk map
Universal Studios parking
Guests pay a one-time fee that's good for Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk:
- Regular: $30/day
- RV/bus: $40/day
- Prime upgrade: $20-$30 (varies by day)
- Prime parking: $50-$60 (varies by day)
Regular parking is free for matinee movie showings from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when you buy two or more Universal Cinemark tickets (parking must be paid in full upon arrival and drivers will be reimbursed with a receipt).
Free self-parking is available every non-Halloween Horror Nights event night after 6 p.m. Free self-parking is available after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights.