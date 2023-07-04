Expand / Collapse search

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios ultimate guide: Hours, maps and parking info

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're gearing up for a trip to all the fun Orlando has to offer, buying a theme park ticket is just the first step. Park logistics like parking and hours come into play, especially during the busy summer months. 

Whether you're planning a magical Disney getaway, an aquatic adventure at SeaWorld or a thrilling experience at Universal, we've got you covered with everything you need to know before you even set foot inside the parks. 

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom

Hours:

  • Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
  • Park hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
  • Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
  • Happily Ever After fireworks show: 9:20 p.m. every night (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Magic Kindgom map

EPCOT

Hours

  • Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
  • Park hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
  • Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view EPCOT map

Hollywood Studios

Hours

  • Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
  • Park hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
  • Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Hollywood Studios map

Animal Kingdom

Hours

  • Early entry: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day
  • Park hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)
  • Park Hopper availability: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Animal Kingdom map

Typhoon Lagoon

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified) 

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Typhoon Lagoon map

Parking: Standard parking is free for all guests

Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach is temporarily closed for refurbishment. 

Walt Disney World Parking

Guests pay a one-time fee for a parking pass that's good all day for all four Disney parks:

  • Preferred: $45-$50/day (varies on date of visit)
  • Standard: $25/day
  • Oversized vehicle: $30/day

Standard parking is included for Disney Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders. 

For more details about parking, click here

Disney Springs

Hours: Disney Springs is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the complex is open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Parking: Standard self-parking is free at Disney Springs in surface lots and at the three parking garages with direct access. Complimentary transportation is available for Disney Resort hotel guests. 

Map: Click here to view Disney Springs map

SeaWorld Orlando

Hours: SeaWorld hours vary throughout the year. This summer, the park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday. On Saturday, SeaWorld is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check park hours online before visiting. 

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Parking

  • General: $30-$35/day (varies by day)
  • Preferred: $45-$55/day (varies by day)
  • VIP: $60-$70/day (varies by day)

Map: Click here to view SeaWorld map

Aquatica Orlando

Hours: Aquatica hours vary throughout the year. This summer, the park is open:

  • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
  • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Parking

  • Cars & motorcycles: $30
  • RVs: $40
  • Preferred: $40
  • Florida Bronze Annual Pass members: $30
  • Florida Silver, Gold and Platinum Annual Pass members: Free general parking

Map: Click here to view Aquatica map

Discovery Cove

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day with check-in starting at 7:15 a.m. 

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Parking: Self-parking at Discovery Cove is free, but parking admission at SeaWorld and Aquatica is not included unless your reservation includes Ultimate Package

Map: Click here to view Discovery Cove map

Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Universal Studios map

Islands of Adventure

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view Islands of Adventure map

Volcano Bay

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day (unless otherwise specified)

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Parking: Volcano Bay guests should park on the first level of the main parking garage (details below) and board the free shuttle to the park entrance

Map: Click here to view Volcano Bay map

CityWalk

Hours

  • Sunday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to midnight
  • Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

To double-check the park's hours, click here

Map: Click here to view CityWalk map

Universal Studios parking

Guests pay a one-time fee that's good for Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk: 

  • Regular: $30/day
  • RV/bus: $40/day
  • Prime upgrade: $20-$30 (varies by day)
  • Prime parking: $50-$60 (varies by day)

Regular parking is free for matinee movie showings from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when you buy two or more Universal Cinemark tickets (parking must be paid in full upon arrival and drivers will be reimbursed with a receipt). 

Free self-parking is available every non-Halloween Horror Nights event night after 6 p.m. Free self-parking is available after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. 