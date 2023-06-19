Expand / Collapse search

Walt Disney World guest snaps epic photo of Mickey Mouse-shaped cloud over park

By Dani Medina
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for Walt Disney World visitor Kathleen Eicholz last week who found a Hidden Mickey in an unexpected place. 

While taking a break from all the rides and fun at Hollywood Studios on June 11, Eicholz and her family looked up to find a Mickey Mouse-shaped cloud towering over The Hollywood Tower of Terror. 

"My son was asking about Tower of Terror. I looked up as I was answering his questions and there was our very own Hidden Mickey," Eicholz told FOX 35 News. 

Photo: Kathleen Eicholz

Eicholz, originally from Garwood, New Jersey, surprised her two kids – Rachael, 16, and Jonathan, 13 –  with a three-day trip to Disney before heading west to check out some colleges on the Florida coast. 

"We were simply in the right place at the right time," she said. 