5 new 'Little Mermaid'-themed desserts to try at Walt Disney World

Disney Parks introduce new experiences coming to parks with the release of the new live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" film that came out Friday.

Guests are able to meet Ariel, as she will be making special appearances throughout Walt Disney World and other select parks. To be part of Ariel's world, guests can head to Hollywood Studios and walk through her journey from sea to land with descriptive concept art from the new film.

When guests see Prince Eric's castle in sight, they can head inside where Ariel will be waiting to greet them for a unique experience!

Visitors can also grab a bite of Ariel's favorites at select locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.

Some of the themed treats include the "Bubble at Sea" drink that has Gold Peak Sweet green tea lemon juice, and flavors of pineapple and guava, topped with boba pearls. This drink is available at multiple locations throughout the resort.

Fans can also visit The Ganachery, located in Disney Springs, to try "The Little Mermaid Sea Salt, Caramel and Chocolate Pop". This is a caramel sea salt pop topped with ocean fondant decor.

Guests can also have a taste of under the sea throughout Disney World theme parks from Magic Kingdom to Hollywood Studios.

Visit The Friar's Nook in Magic Kingdom to take a sip of the Divinely Diabolical cookies and cream milkshake with a twist. After grabbing a shake, cool down from the Florida heat with a tasty DOLE whip strawberry swirled with purple cheesecake ice cream in a cone. This treat is also located at Magic Kingdom, at Storybook Treats.

In Hollywood Studios, adventure to Hollywood Scoops, where guests can savor "The Little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake" which has flavors of magog, guava, and ginger topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango seashell donut.

Along with mouthwatering delicacies, specialty products are available such as clothing, jewelry, toys, makeup, and more!