Disney suspends internships, work programs as the coronavirus pandemic leaves the parks shut down

article

Internships and work programs with Disney are being suspended as the coronavirus pandemic continues, leaving the parks shut down until further notice.

Disney made the announcement on Monday. They said that Disney Internships & Programs have been suspended, effective April 18.

"We are saddened that we will not be able to welcome future Disney Internships & Program participants, who were due to arrive through early June," Disney said. "These decisions were not made lightly and we are encouraging all participants to keep us in mind should they want to experience our Disney Programs in the future."

Refunds of the program fees will reportedly be given. Participants in all programs will be able to reapply when the time is right, even if they have graduated.

Disney said that they are also helping those participating in the Cultural Representative Program with travel arrangements to return home. They will continue to be paid through April 18 and will receive a lump sum payment on April 9. Housing deductions will be waived immediately. Cultural Representatives will reportedly be invited back to complete their programs.

MORE NEWS: Florida now has over 13,300 coronavirus cases, death toll jumps to 236, health officials say

The Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Disney has furloughed temporary, short-term and non-union employees. The Disney College and International Program have also come to an earlier end than expected.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News