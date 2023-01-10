Disney announces opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom Park

article

The opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has officially been announced.

Disney had tweeted cryptic social media videos hinting at the anticipated opening date for the new roller coaster. The first video on Monday showed a video game scoreboard with the caption "Need a Clu?" (For those not familiar with the TRON films, Clu is Jeff Bridges character in the Sci-Fi movies). The scores appear to represent important dates related to Disney and the TRON franchise.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks Blog tweeted another video with the TRON lightcycles spelling out the number 4 twice. Hours later, it was announced that the ride will open on April 4, 2023.

"Prepare to enter the Grid. It’s almost your turn. Ready? TRON Lightcycle/Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on 04/04/23," Disney Parks Blog tweeted.

The story of TRON Lightcycle / Run picks up after ‘TRON: Legacy’ where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm known as the Grid.

According to Disney Parks Blog, "The first of these portals he created is found at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run."

Once guests enter the queue line, Disney says they'll feel as if they're digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Disney Parks Blog

"It’s your Team Blue against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. The attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world."

According to the blog, cast members will be the first to enter the Grid during special previews, followed by some possible opportunities for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.



