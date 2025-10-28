DeSantis sends crews to Brevard, Lake counties for safe road repairs

The Brief 14 homeless people were housed by the Red Cross in Titusville following Oct. 26 storms. FDOT is repairing roads affected by flash flooding. The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed water pumps in Lake County.



Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation were in Cocoa Tuesday after a flash flood impacted roads and infrastructure in Brevard County over the weekend.

What we know:

FDOT crews are making repairs to U.S 1 northbound with major repairs near Spring Street and Fay Boulevard, FDOT said Oct. 28. Major repairs include rebuilding shoulders, installing guardrails and restoring safe travel.

FDOT expects to continue over the next few days, the department said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation are repairing roads and infrastructure damaged in an Oct. 26 storm. (Source: FDOT District 5)



The flooded areas on the I-95 southbound off-ramp going toward FL-406 in Titusville are now open, FDOT District 5 said Tuesday. Crews worked to pump water and restore safe travel conditions. FDOT plans to continue pumping water in the area and monitoring the process for the next few days, the department said.

Governor orders relief efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, along with Director Kevin Guthrie, deployed water pumps in efforts to remove 30 million gallons of water from flooded Lake County areas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an X post.

What areas were most affected?

The backstory:

Following a flash flood storm that hit Central Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26, Brevard County – mainly Titusville, Indialantic and Cocoa – and Lake County – mainly Mount Dora and Eustis – faced significant damage.

Titusville declared a local state of emergency, Monday, after Mayor Andrew Connors said the city is mobilizing efforts to assist residents and businesses in the recovery process. Though most roads remained open, rain flooded streets and roadways – leaving cars and people stranded and residents – such as those in Merritt Island – struggling to keep water out of their homes.

"We had 150-200 homes with water reported inside, none over the outlets – which is 12 inches and usually what helps qualify for federal assistance," a Brevard County Emergency Management spokesperson told FOX 35, Tuesday. "We don’t have an exact number because these were self reported and we’re working on damage assessments. As far as displacement, no one."

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at First United Methodist Church in Titusville Monday night, housing 14 homeless people, the spokesperson said. None of those people had water in their homes.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

In Lake County, Mount Dora and Eustis struggled with significant infrastructure damage. A washout occurred in a Mount Dora retirement community – Waterman Village – displacing many residents who were told to move out of their homes out of caution. From the flood, a deep ravine cut through the ground mere feet away from homes.

Washouts also occurred at Old Eustis Road and Wolf Branch Road, Lake County representatives said.

Donnelly Street was also destroyed and will remain closed until further notice, the county said.