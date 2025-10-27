Titusville declares state of emergency after flash flooding

The Brief Brevard County faced flooding issues after experiencing heavy rainfall Oct. 26. The county offers alerts to notify residents about emergency incidents. Brevard County schools are open, but said they will excuse absences due to the road conditions.



After Titusville in Brevard County faced heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend, the city declared a local state of emergency on Monday.

What we know:

According to the city, Titusville had an estimated 15 inches of rain Oct. 26, which caused flooding to major roadways and neighborhoods. Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors declared the state of emergency at 10 a.m., Oct. 27.

"We are mobilizing all available city resources to assist residents and businesses in the recovery process," Mayor Connors said in a statement. "We will continue coordinating with our leadership in Tallahassee to bring in additional support."

Flooding? What to do

If flooding is imminent, Brevard County officials say turn off all utilities at the main power switch.

During a flood, residents are asked to seek higher ground, to not walk through streams and to avoid contact with floodwaters. After a flood, residents should not try to drive through flooded roads until the water has receded, the county said.

Road restoration

Road crews are working to restore safe travel conditions, the Florida Department of Transportation said Oct. 27. The county listed areas affected by flooding.

Red Cross volunteers are working to access the damage and provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding, a spokesperson told FOX 35. We'll update as soon as those resources are announced.

Know your flood zone!

A Brevard County flood map shows the county's areas susceptible to flood risk.

Reporting damage

Affected residents can report damage through the Brevard County Emergency Management Agency.

Sign up for alerts

Brevard County residents can sign up for AlertBrevard – used by Brevard County Emergency Management, Utilities, and Fire Rescue – to alert businesses and residents about hazardous materials incidents, wildfires threatening homes, boil water notices, and other emergency situations.

Schools are open

In a statement to FOX 35, a Lake County Schools spokesperson confirmed that all schools are open Oct. 27, but busing may be delayed due to road conditions.

Schools are following normal operating procedures, with minor adjustments on some campuses, the spokesperson said. The schools operating with minor adjustments were not specified.

For families who can't make it safely to school, the spokesperson said their absence will be excused.