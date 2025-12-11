911 calls from I-95 plane crash in Brevard County released: 'It was pretty scary'

The Brief A small plane crashed onto Interstate 95 on Monday, colliding with a car as it was making an emergency landing. The 911 calls from the incident have been released. A woman who was inside the car that was hit by the plane was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



A small plane struck a car as it was making an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Monday evening, according to authorities.

The 911 calls from people who witnessed the crash have been released.

"I-95, a plane just came down," one person told a dispatcher. "A plane just, N95KC plane, it just landed on I-95."

The caller then gives updates to the dispatcher.

"The people in the plane are moving around," the caller said. "There are other cars. There’s people coming out."

The dispatcher then clarified that the caller was talking about a plane.

"And you’re saying a plane, correct?" a dispatcher asks. "Out of the sky?"

"A plane hit a car as it landed on I-95," the caller responded.

Another caller described the situation as "scary."

The backstory:

The fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 was making an emergency landing on the road around 5:45 p.m. after the pilot reported engine trouble, according to authorities.

The plane dropped out of the sky and crash-landed on top of a Toyota Camry that was traveling down I-95.

Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash—the pilot, a 27-year-old man, and a passenger, also a 27-year-old man. Neither were hurt in the crash.

A 57-year-old woman who was inside the car that was hit by the plane was taken to Viera Hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 95 on Monday evening, and crashed into a small vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said. The 2 people aboard the plane were not hurt. Photo: FHP

Father, son capture footage of plane crash while driving down I-95

A father and son who were in a vehicle directly behind the car that was hit captured video of the plane crash on their dashboard camera.

The video shows the shocking moment the small plane crash-landed on top of a car traveling on I-95 on Monday evening.

James Coffey and his son Peter were returning home when the plane landed in front of them.

"It was troubling," James Coffey said. "The more we think about it, we can’t believe it was so close."

Florida pastors help woman trapped in car

Two Melbourne pastors who were driving on I-95 on Monday evening stopped to help the woman who was trapped in the car that was struck by the small plane.

Annie Wigley, who is also a trained nurse, rushed to help pull the driver from the car. Bernard Wigley, her husband, recorded the scene that was unfolding.

The Wigleys said they were taking their daughter to Orlando International Airport at the time. They said the situation could have been much worse, but they believe God intervened.

"That could have been total destruction, total destruction," Pastor Bernard Wigley said. "That could have been 12 to 15 cars."