Titusville, Brevard County hit by heavy rains, flooding

Titusville in Brevard County was hit especially hard by heavy rains and flooding on Sunday.

Photos and videos showed some flooded streets and roadways – some that left cars stranded in the floodwaters.

Officials have urged people to stay off the roadways while the water recedes and first responders can assess the areas.

The City of Titusville said in a Facebook post early Monday morning that 53 of its lift stations were on "high level alarm" and that five were without power. Two of those five have stationary generators.

Officials said lift station 58 had a small overflow, resulting in 150 gallons of water escaping.

Reports: Several flooded homes

The Titusville Fire Department said it has received several reports of water entering people's homes due to the heavy rainfall and flooding. It also encouraged people to stay off the roadways, especially flooded roadways.

A photo shared earlier on the Titusville Fire Department's Facebook page showed a vehicle stranded in a flooded roadway. The photo appeared to show water at least to the halfway point of one of the vehicle's tires.