River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
7
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

DeSantis declares State of Emergency as Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:29PM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 Florida counties Monday as the state prepares for potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm will approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. 

The order was issued out of an abundance of caution to allow communities to prepare and families and businesses to create a plan and gather necessary resources ahead of the storm.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

The counties under the State of Emergency include:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Nassau
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • St. Lucie
  • Sumter
  • Volusia

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages. 

The storm is expected to exit the Central Florida area by Friday.