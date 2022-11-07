DeSantis declares State of Emergency as Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 Florida counties Monday as the state prepares for potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm will approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

The order was issued out of an abundance of caution to allow communities to prepare and families and businesses to create a plan and gather necessary resources ahead of the storm.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

The counties under the State of Emergency include:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.

The storm is expected to exit the Central Florida area by Friday.