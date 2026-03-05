Video shows arrest of man accused of multi-county Florida shooting spree

The Brief Denard Barnes, 36, is charged in two Miami murders and a Cocoa shooting. Bodycam footage shows officers using a K-9 and tasers as Barnes resisted arrest. Police issued an alert for his white van hours before the arrest; he faces nearly 20 charges.



Authorities have released body camera video of the take-down of a South Florida man accused of a string of shootings spanning from Miami-Dade County to Brevard County.

Dennard Barnes, 36, was arrested last week in Brevard County.

The backstory:

Barnes is charged in connection with two murders — one in Miami Gardens and another in North Miami — as well as an additional shooting in Cocoa.

Police said he was apprehended after allegedly trying to ram officers with his van. Newly released body camera footage shows officers surrounding Barnes, using a K-9 and tasers as he resisted arrest.

Miami-Dade police had issued an alert for Barnes’ white van hours earlier.

Local perspective:

Cocoa police officers said Barnes shot a man in the chest on Feb. 27. It happened at an apartment complex off Clearlake Road. Police said they chased Barnes in a white van. Officers said they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit as the suspect drove back to the crime scene.

Police arrested Barnes after they said the K-9 officer got Barnes under control.

What's next:

Barnes is now facing nearly 20 charges related to the violent spree. Investigators continue to piece together the timeline and circumstances of the attacks.