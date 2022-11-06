Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida

article

With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week.

In preparation for the storm, officials are opening sandbag locations across Central Florida for residents. We will update this article as counties announce additional sandbag sites.

Volusia County

Volusia County residents can get free sand and empty sandbags from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the parking lot of the Volusia County Correctional Facility located at 1354 Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach.

The City of New Smyrna Beach has free sand piles and empty sandbags available for its residents in the field south of the Sports Complex football stadium at 2335 Sunset Drive. Residents must bring their own shovels.

To learn about additional sand and sandbag distribution, check your municipal government’s webpage or visit volusia.org/pin.

Flagler County

Two sandbag locations will open on Monday in Flagler County as officials warn residents about elevated winds, high tides, and sand dunes that are slated to take a pounding when the storm passes through the state.

"Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "We know we are going to suffer some impacts from this storm, and we want residents to be as prepared as they can be."

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household which will be available at the following locations:

Flagler Technical College - 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Flagler County officials said it is unlikely that they will order evacuations for the upcoming storm, but urge property owners to pay attention to weather forecasts and to expect direct impacts to the beaches and dune systems.

Altamonte Springs