Who was Cody Khork? Friends, colleagues remember fallen Army Reserve captain from Florida

Friends and fellow service members are remembering U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork, who died at 35 while serving overseas.

Khork died Sunday when a drone struck a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Tehran has since carried out retaliatory strikes.

What they're saying:

Khork was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa.

Morgan Evins, who served with Khork in the Army Reserve and deployed with him to Saudi Arabia, said the two built a close bond over more than a decade. She described him as someone who could easily connect with people.

"He was such a down-to-earth person, such a funny guy, always knew how to lighten the mood and just befriend everybody. Everyone was just magnetized toward this guy because he was such a good person."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Friends remember Cody Khork who was killed in a drone strike by Iran on Kuwait, March 1, 2026.

Others who knew Khork echoed those sentiments, including fellow service member Winfred Lee Ross II and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who praised his service and sacrifice.

"We will always appreciate his service, his infectious smile," the sheriff said. "We are so brokenhearted that he lost his life, but he was protecting America when he did it. God bless you always, Cody."

Those who knew him say Khork will be remembered less for how he died and more for the way he lived — as someone who could walk into any room and quickly make a friend.

According to the Department of War, Capt. Cody Khork enlisted as a 13P (Multiple Launch Rocket System / Fire Direction Specialist) in the National Guard in 2009. He commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He deployed to Saudia Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024.

Khork’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and "M" Device, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Credit: U.S. Dept. of War

What we know:

Along with Khork, the Pentagon has identified the other five deceased service men and woman as Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Waukee, Iowa, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, Calif., Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.