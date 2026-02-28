Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of trying to drive off in ambulance while medics treated patient

By
Published  February 28, 2026 12:23am EST
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando
A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he climbed into an ambulance and tried to move it because it was blocking his driveway while paramedics treated a patient.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Brevard County man was arrested after deputies say he tried to drive away in an ambulance that was blocking his driveway while paramedics treated a patient inside.

The incident happened on Sykes Creek when Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were preparing a patient for transport.

Authorities said paramedics felt the ambulance begin to move and discovered Layne Featherngill in the driver’s seat.

Investigators said Featherngill was upset the vehicle was in his way. When confronted, he allegedly struck a paramedic in the leg before getting back into his own vehicle and leaving. Deputies later tracked him down and took him into custody.

Featherngill was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an occupied conveyance. He was held on an $8,000 bond.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

