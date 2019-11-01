Deputies get wild rant from “rockstar” suspect in fatal DUI

Body camera footage from a fatal DUI crash last month shows the suspect telling deputies he’s a “rock and roll star” before launching into a wild rant.

Leesburg police say Jeffrey Borovy was charged with DUI manslaughter after an accident on October 16 that led to the death of one person.

According to Borovy’s charging report, Floyd Lemaster died early Sunday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they’re praying Lemaster’s wife makes a full recovery after the crash.

Lt. John Herrell said the crash was also the incident that wrecked Leesburg High School’s marching band truck.

When Leesburg police responded to the crash on State Road 27, officers reported that Borovy had fled the scene and was eventually located hiding behind a guardrail at Singletary Park, according to the report.

Borovy was interviewed on the scene by members of Lake County’s DUI Unit who recorded the interaction on bodycam.

Advertisement

In the footage, Borovy told deputies he was a “rock and roll star” during an often incoherent rant where he, at one point, accuses one of the deputies of shooting at him and repeatedly tells them they will lose their jobs.

Deputies wrote in the charging report that Borovy smelled of alcohol and showed several signs of intoxication.

Another piece of video released to The News Station showed him at a local bar drinking a short time before the incident.

According to the report, Borovy had receipts with him from at least two drinking establishments that night.

Representatives at one bar told deputies he’d had at least two shots and four vodka drinks before being kicked out.

“Even six hours after the accident, his blood alcohol level was up over .3,” Herrell said. “So, he was way over the legal limit. That’s six hours after the accident.”

Borovy also repeatedly referred to himself as Jeffrey Michael III during the interview with police.

Borovy is currently being held on a $297,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.