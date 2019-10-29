"Rockstar" from Leesburg charged with DUI manslaughter

article

Leesburg police say Jeffrey Borovy was charged with DUI manslaughter on Tuesday after an accident on October 16 that led to the death of one person.

Borovy, who listed his occupation in the police report as a “rockstar” who was part of a rock band, is accused of causing a crash involving multiple cars on State Road 27 near Singletary Park.

Police say Borovy ran from the scene and was found hiding behind the guardrail approximately 100 yards away from the crash.

Police questioned him and say he admitted to being involved in an accident.

Investigators found two receipts from local bars on him.

The police report said that Borovy admitted to drinking two drinks of Fireball and four drinks of Grey Goose Vodka within one and a half hours.

Police say two people riding in a Chevrolet Equinox were transported via helicopter to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

One of the passengers died on October 27.

Borovy is currently being held on a $315,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.