SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Wednesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off at 11 a.m., carrying 23 satellites into orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live when it begins in the above video player.

Backup opportunities are available until 2:42 p.m., with additional opportunities also available on Thursday, May 9, starting at 10:16 a.m.

This will be the third flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8 and a Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation, and it uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. It supports seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access a high-speed, low-latency internet.