New ship will carry ULA's Vulcan rocket from factory to Florida launch sites

article

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is ramping up its launch capabilities with the construction of a new rocket transportation ship that'll transport its Vulcan rockets from the factory in Alabama to launch sites, including Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Teaming up with Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana and Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. in Rhode Island, ULA is set to double its launch rate capacity to meet the demands of its Amazon contract and ensure timely deliveries of Vulcan rockets to launch sites, according to a press release.

Bollinger Shipyards has been tasked with building the new vessel, named SpaceShip, which will be a roll-on/roll-off vessel designed for both ocean-going and river service. Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. will oversee the design and build phases of the project alongside Bollinger.

SpaceX launch: Falcon 9 rocket successfully sends more Starlink satellites from Florida

Construction has already begun on the 356-ft-long ship at Bollinger’s shipyard in Louisiana, with delivery expected in January 2026.

"We’re proud to continue our partnership with ULA in support of their increasing capabilities and launch capacity," said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. "Bollinger’s skilled workforce is second to none when it comes to designing, engineering and building complex vessels to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, and we look forward to beginning work on SpaceShip to ensure delivery of Vulcan rockets from the factory to the launch pad."

Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed: When is the next launch attempt?

SpaceShip will transport ULA's Vulcan rocket from its factory in Decatur, Alabama, to launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

For Amazon, ULA’s Vulcan rocket is contracted for 38 launches to support the majority of the deployment for the Project Kuiper constellation, aiming to provide fast, affordable broadband service to underserved communities worldwide.