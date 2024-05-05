This Florida school made Forbes' 'New Ivy League' colleges list

A college in Florida has made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," – a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

The University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville was the only college located in the Sunshine State to make the Public Ivies list. Forbes said schools like UF attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees.

According to Forbes, UF has an undergrad enrollment of 32,951, an acceptance rate of 23%, with a tuition total of $28,658 during the 2023-24 school year.

Forbes declared that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses" and has for years, noting the traditional elite institutions are seeing their reputations increasingly tarnished by anti-Israel agitators.

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes said it used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

Here are the "New Ivies," 10 public and 10 private listed in alphabetical order, according to Forbes.

Public Ivies:

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Private Ivies:

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University

Forbes noted that it excluded military academies in its analysis, and California colleges were excluded because they do not consider standardized test scores.

FOX Business contributed to this report.