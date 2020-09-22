Deputies: Child shot, killed in Pine Hills

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a child died in a shooting in Pine Hills.

Deputies responded to the area of Drexel Avenue at around 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a call about shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they say they found one young child who had been shot.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

Officials say the child wa declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to investigators.

Detectives say they hope to have an update on the circumstances of shooting on Wednesday morning.

