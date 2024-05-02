Florida man runs to police for help after committing crime, ends up behind bars: deputies

A police officer in Coconut Creek arrested an accused burglar on Monday after he asked for help while running away from one of his victims, officials said.

Authorities said Terry Jennings, 24, of Pompano Beach, ran up to the police officer asking for help as the officer was sitting in his vehicle at a stoplight.

The officer quickly determined he was running away from a resident after the resident found him trying to break into his home in South Creek, officials said.

Terry Jennings (Photo via Broward County jail)

Police searched Jennings and found multiple items in his pockets that he could not explain. Authorities said the items had been stolen from a car left unlocked in the area.

A woman came forward and told police she caught Jennings on one of her surveillance cameras trying to get into her car, but it was locked.

Jennings was arrested and booked into the Broward County jail on charges of car burglary and attempted car burglary.