Orlando police looking for man who exposed himself to girl as she walked to school: officials

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a girl as she walked to school.

The incident happened on Friday, May 3, between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. near Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street.

The girl said she was walking to school when a man driving a blue car approached her. The suspect was unclothed and was exposing himself while in the vehicle, police said.

As she walked away, the car attempted to follow her until she ran off. The mother of the victim reported the incident to police.

As of Sunday, patrol officers are continuing to canvass the area and detectives continue to investigate along with the help of its crime center in reviewing surveillance cameras from businesses and residents in the area.

The suspect, who is described as a 6-foot white man with brown hair, is believed to have been in the area of a 7-Eleven on Summerlin Avenue before he encountered the student.

Social media posts have been circulating of a blue vehicle, but police said the vehicle in the photo has not been confirmed to be the suspect vehicle at this time.

The model of the blue vehicle is unknown.

If anyone sees the vehicle or the suspect, you're asked not to approach. Instead, call police.

To submit a tip about the case, call police at 911 or submit a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).