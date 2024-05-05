Rodent droppings force this Florida restaurant to temporarily close: inspection report

A Florida restaurant was forced to temporarily close after health inspectors found nearly 20 violations, including three high priority infractions, according to a recent inspection report.

Health inspectors visited Mr. Han's Restaurant in Gainesville on May 1 and noted 19 safety violations, including three high-priority violations, according to the report. A majority of those violations were considered "basic" violations, including a rice storage container without a handle, a cutting board with cut marks and no longer cleanable, and chicken, shrimp, and sauces stored on the floor.

Among the most serious violations, inspectors found evidence of rodent droppings in a dry storage closet, on a dried goods lid, under a prep table, on the floor near the dish area , and under a handwashing sink, the report stated.

Another high priority violation was rodent bait stored above clean utensils and containers and two chemical spray bottles hanging on a condiment or seasoning cart between the freezer and cook line, the report said. The third involved the temperatures of a butter sauce, cooked sauces, and raw shell eggs being higher than required at the time of inspection.

The inspector talked to the owner about using a cooler or ice baths to keep food cooler when holding on the cook line, the report said.

Most restaurants correct all violations either at the time of inspection or shortly after, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation notes on its website.

Mr. Han's Restaurant was forced to close on May 1 to correct the violations. It was allowed to reopen on May 2, while a follow-up inspection is required, the report said.