Daytona tattoo shop offering free tattoos for veterans on Monday, 'Tattoos are therapy'

Daytona Beach tattoo shop, Studio 21 Tattoo, will be holding a Veterans Day event on Monday, offering free tattoos to those who have served in the United States Military.

Owner and artist Robert Howard opened shop in 2018 after moving to Florida from Indiana.

Howard, a veteran himself, served in the Army from 1985 till 1991. He was a part of the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) branch of the United States Army, which is a combat arms branch that defends against aerial and missile attacks, as well as surveillance.

"It was one of the best times of my life", Howard said.

As a veteran, Howard said he knows what it's like to serve, "Sometimes it's just about somebody listening to you…I found that tattoos are therapy for veterans. It's the one time that they're not thinking about anything else".

Howard and his team have helped a number of veterans over the years with time and discounted tattoos. The shop decided this Veterans Day they wanted to do something special, by giving away free 30-minute tattoos, "We want to show them how much we appreciate them and their service to our country".

The event will be going on from 12 p.m. till about 6 p.m. and will be first-come-first-serve.

Veterans are encouraged to bring a design of their own but flash art will also be available.