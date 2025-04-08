'Terrifying': BCSO looking for customer who allegedly pulled knife on two Subway employees in Merritt Island

The Brief Deputies in Brevard County are searching for a man accused of pulling a knife on two Subway employees in Merritt Island on April 5. The incident, caught on store surveillance video, shows the suspect attempting to come behind the counter with the weapon before fleeing the scene. The suspect, described as a bearded white male possibly driving a red Dodge Ram pickup, could face aggravated assault charges if arrested.



Deputies are investigating an alleged knife assault attempt on two employees at a Subway in Brevard County.

"…he definitely looked like he had intentions of using it"

What we know:

According to a report filed with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a customer pulled a knife on two employees who were making his sandwich at the shop in Merritt Island.

The incident happened on April 5, and the suspect is still on the run days later. The employees hope the suspect is found as fast as possible.

The ordeal was recorded on security cameras at the store, so deputies are using that evidence to investigate.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says they are looking for a white man with a beard. He could be driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with a red topper on the vehicle.

Deputies say in security footage they reviewed, two employees tried to keep a man from coming behind the counter with a knife.

What they're saying:

"Terrifying," said Ashley Bart thinking about the recent alleged assault. "Because he definitely looked like he had intentions of using it, and you can see it in the video, it’s in the air. He’s ready."

Bart is still trying to process what happened at the sandwich shop.

She's one of the victims and says she tried to keep the man from going after the other employee inside with the knife.

"That’s when he forced himself back here, and he pulled out a knife. I got between the two of them trying to keep him from him because that’s where he was trying to get," she said.

Sheriff's Office hopes to find the suspect

What's next:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wants the alleged attacker off the street.

"If they can blow up over a little disagreement over a sandwich, then obviously there’s some issues that could cause even worse problems," said Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say disagreements between employees and customers are fairly common but don’t typically turn violent.

"It’s rare they end up escalating into something like this where a weapon is displayed," said Goodyear.

Since the ordeal, the Subway installed a new lock where Ashley works so customers can’t come behind the counter.

The victim still isn’t sure what allegedly set off the man.

"I think they really wanted something to fight about, I think they just wanted an altercation," said Bart. "I do hope he gets punished because that’s just not right in any way, shape or form."

The sheriff’s office really wants to find this person and question them about what happened to get to the bottom of this incident.

If the man is arrested, he could face aggravated assault charges for pulling out the knife on both employees.

