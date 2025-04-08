Michigan woman arrested in Florida for stealing $52K in Facebook Marketplace scam: sheriff

The Brief A Michigan woman was arrested in Florida for allegedly scamming a local resident out of $52,000, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Demetria Latimee, 59, was booked into the Voluisa County jail on charges organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Investigators believe Latimer may have played a key role in laundering money from other victims nationwide.



A woman was taken to jail on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $50,000 in a Facebook Marketplace scam, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

What we know:

On April 8, Demetria Latimer, 59, of Michigan, was arrested in Florida on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft after stealing $52,000 from an Orange City resident in a fake excavator sale on Facebook Marketplace in November 2024.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tracked her down outside Detroit using bank records and other resources, Chitwood said.

Investigators believe Latimer may have played a key role in laundering money from other victims nationwide.

Fortunately, Chitwood said the victim's money was recovered.

Demetria Latimer (Credit: Volusia County jail)

What they're saying:

Latimer was extradited to Volusia County overnight, where she was met by Chitwood early Tuesday at the airport.

"I am the reason that you're here," Chitwood told her. "We don't like our residents to become victims of fraud," he added.

"I'm a victim myself," Latimer replied.

What's next:

Latimer is set to make a first appearance before a judge on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

