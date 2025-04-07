Florida man run over by vehicle while sunbathing in Ormond Beach

The Brief A man sunbathing on Ormond Beach was injured Saturday when a Jeep backed over him while attempting to park near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp. The driver was cited for careless driving, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



Struck while sunbathing

What we know:

A 33-year-old Ocala man was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while sunbathing near a beach ramp in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 10:43 a.m. near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp, where a Jeep driven by a 61-year-old Ormond Beach woman left the designated travel lanes and ran over the man while attempting to back into a parking spot.

The victim sustained injuries to his thigh and arm and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies. She was cited for careless driving. Authorities said there were no signs of impairment, and the crash remains under active investigation.

