Florida man run over by vehicle while sunbathing in Ormond Beach
Struck while sunbathing
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 33-year-old Ocala man was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while sunbathing near a beach ramp in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 10:43 a.m. near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp, where a Jeep driven by a 61-year-old Ormond Beach woman left the designated travel lanes and ran over the man while attempting to back into a parking spot.
The victim sustained injuries to his thigh and arm and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies. She was cited for careless driving. Authorities said there were no signs of impairment, and the crash remains under active investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.