Daytona Beach police officer arrested after off-duty 'domestic violence incident,' department says

A Daytona Beach police officer has found himself in hot water after an alleged "domestic violence incident," according to the police department.

Officer Rayshaun McGrew was arrested for an incident that occurred while he was off-duty, according to a press release from the Daytona Beach Police Department. He was also placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and the police department's internal investigation.

"The Daytona Beach Police Department is committed to a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter," the statement said, adding that the department declined to comment further.

Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department/Facebook

McGrew was hired as a full-time police officer in March 2020. He resigned in February 2021 and was re-hired in June 2022. His reason for resignation was not made immediately clear.

"Officer McGrew has not been the subject of any prior disciplinary investigation and has received multiple internal commendations and community commendations," the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

No other details about McGrew's arrest have been made available at this time.