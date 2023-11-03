Former Florida firefighter tried to ram deputy's car amid 'series of concerning incidents,' officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A former Florida firefighter was arrested after a "series of concerning incidents," including showing up to a local jail shirtless, driving recklessly and trying to ram into a deputy's vehicle, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Zack Coon, a former Clay County firefighter, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses and reckless driving.

The 36-year-old man's string of incidents started at the Clay County Jail just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, deputies said in a press release.

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Coon was seen at the entrance of the jail shirtless, but wearing jeans and a "tactical" bulletproof vest, deputies said. He was seen banging on the locked glass door of the lobby before driving off "recklessly" in a white GMC truck. Deputies were alerted to Coon's "erratic" behavior and issued a BOLO, according to the press release.

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Not long after, the Clay County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Clay County Fire Rescue Station #24 saying Coon was in their parking lot, deputies added.

"The caller was concerned for the safety of all CCFR personnel on the scene based on previous encounters involving Coon," the press release said. Details about these previous encounters were not made immediately available.

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Coon tried to leave the parking lot shortly after and deputies found him and his car a short distance away from the fire station. He was allegedly speeding and tried to ram a deputy's vehicle, causing the deputy to run off the road, according to the press release.

He went back to the fire station where he was met by deputies and put under arrest.

After Coon's arrest, deputies found bows and arrows, knives and ammunition inside his truck, according to the press release.

Coon's current status at the Clay County Jail is unknown at this time.