Florida deputy arrested for inappropriately touching woman he pulled over, sheriff says

A Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman he pulled over, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Bergkvist was arrested Wednesday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond. Sheriff Dennis Lemma has also initiated the process to terminate him from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

A criminal investigation started Monday after receiving a complaint that Bergkvist inappropriately touched a woman in a sexual manner during a traffic stop earlier that day, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy sheriff did not return to the patrol shift after the complaint was received and was suspended the day after following an administrative investigation.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, regardless of who commits it," Sheriff Lemma said in a statement. "Upon learning of these serious allegations, our office acted swiftly, and the investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of Bergkvist. The Sheriff's Office remains committed to building trust with our community, and we will not let anyone undermine that trust. It is our oath and responsibility to uphold the law and support to victims of these crimes, not create victims.

"Bergkvist’s actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs, and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals."

Detectives are looking at footage from other traffic stops initiated by Bergkvist for any possible additional cases, the sheriff's office said. No other incidents or victims have been identified as of Thursday morning.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Bergkvist or any other deputy to contact the sheriff's office at 407-665-6650.

The state attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

According to arrest records, Bergkvist is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.