Daytona Beach police investigating shooting on Hawk Street

Daytona Beach police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Hawk Street, near W. International Speedway and S. Ridgewood Avenue, just west of the beach line.

Few details about the shooting have been released. Police said at least one person has been hurt with non-life-threatening injuries, though it is not clear what happened, nor how many people are involved.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we ask residents to steer clear of the area to allow law enforcement to continue their work," police said.