Excitement builds for FOX’s 'Big Noon Kickoff' featuring UCF-Colorado matchup

Hurricane Helene couldn’t dampen the excitement surrounding FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" as UCF prepares to host Colorado this weekend.

The event has drawn national attention, and the energy on campus is palpable.

On Friday, UCF’s Memory Mall was alive with festive spirit. Despite campus closures on Thursday due to the storm, the scene was buzzing with loud music and eager students.

"National eyes are going to be here, a lot of recruits, so it’s big for the school," said UCF sophomore Brian Ruppel. "If we get the win, a lot of recruits should come. It’s big for the trajectory here."

With Colorado’s Buffaloes in town, the matchup is already drawing a spotlight, but students are reveling in the additional attention brought by FOX’s broadcast.

"I think it’s going to be packed," Ruppel added. "The fan spirit, the team spirit — it’s going to be in the air. It’s going to be crowded, but fun."

For many at UCF, the excitement goes beyond football. First-year student Lily Arnold shared her enthusiasm for the national broadcast.

"I have friends back home, and I’m like, ‘You should tune into FOX tomorrow—you might see me on TV.’"

While the game is the main attraction, some students are just as excited about the entertainment.

"I think I’m most excited for DJ Khaled," Arnold said.

Parking opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the Fan Pit welcoming visitors at 8:30 a.m.

FOX 35 will have special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" show is 10 a.m., followed by the game, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

