Daytona 500 live: How to watch on TV, stream NASCAR's biggest race
It is race day for NASCAR fans and racing fans! The Daytona 500 – known as The Great American Race – is Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The iconic and historic race also marks the beginning of the official racing season.
NASCAR officials moved the start of the race up to 1:30 p.m. due to weather concerns about the potential for rain and showers during the afternoon and early evening hours.
If you're looking to watch the race, here's what you need to know:
What time does the Daytona 500 start?
The race starts at 1:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., but due to weather concerns, especially rain, the race was bumped up an hour.
What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?
You can watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX and local FOX stations.
Can I stream the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or streaming services that carry FOX programming. It will not be available on the FOX Local app, though you will be able to find pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa.
How long is the race?
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.
Where is the Daytona 500?
It's held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Is President Donald Trump going to be at the Dayona 500?
Yes. President Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500. He landed at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. He was greeted by Sen. Rick Scott and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine. The three – and others – spoke for a few minutes before Trump boarded a limousine en route to Daytona International Speedway.
"Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the "Great American Race"—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series," Trump said in a statement prior to his arrival.
"This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race. From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of "The Star-Spangled Banner" soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."
Who won the Daytona 500 last year? Full winners list.
- 2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2022: Austin Cindric
- 2021: Michael McDowell
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2019: Denny Hamlin
- 2018: Austin Dillon
- 2017: Kurt Busch
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2012: Matt Kenseth
- 2011: Trevor Bayne
- 2010: Jamie McMurray
- 2009: Matt Kenseth
- 2008: Ryan Newman
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Jeff Gordon
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2003: Michael Waltrip
- 2002: Ward Burton
- 2001: Michael Waltrip
- 2000: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Dale Earnhardt
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Dale Jarrett
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1994: Sterling Marlin
- 1993: Dale Jarrett
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1991: Ernie Irvan
- 1990: Derrike Cope
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1988: Bobby Allison
- 1987: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Geoff Bodine
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1984: Cale Yarborough
- 1983: Cale Yarborough
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Richard Petty
- 1980: Buddy Baker
- 1979: Richard Petty
- 1978: Bobby Allison
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1975: Benny Parsons
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1973: Richard Petty
- 1972: A.J. Foyt
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1970: Pete Hamilton
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1967: Mario Andretti
- 1966: Richard Petty
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Richard Petty
- 1963: Tiny Lund
- 1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
- 1961: Marvin Panch
- 1960: Junior Johnson
- 1959: Lee Petty
The Source: The information in this article comes from NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway, FOX 35 reporting.