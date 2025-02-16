Daytona 500 live: How to watch on TV, stream NASCAR's biggest race

It is race day for NASCAR fans and racing fans! The Daytona 500 – known as The Great American Race – is Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The iconic and historic race also marks the beginning of the official racing season.

NASCAR officials moved the start of the race up to 1:30 p.m. due to weather concerns about the potential for rain and showers during the afternoon and early evening hours.

If you're looking to watch the race, here's what you need to know:

What time does the Daytona 500 start?

The race starts at 1:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., but due to weather concerns, especially rain, the race was bumped up an hour.

What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?

You can watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX and local FOX stations.

Can I stream the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or streaming services that carry FOX programming. It will not be available on the FOX Local app, though you will be able to find pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.

Where is the Daytona 500?

It's held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Is President Donald Trump going to be at the Dayona 500?

Yes. President Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500. He landed at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. He was greeted by Sen. Rick Scott and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine. The three – and others – spoke for a few minutes before Trump boarded a limousine en route to Daytona International Speedway.

"Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the "Great American Race"—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series," Trump said in a statement prior to his arrival.

"This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race. From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of "The Star-Spangled Banner" soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."

Who won the Daytona 500 last year? Full winners list.

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty