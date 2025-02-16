Daytona weather: Cold front brings strong winds and storms on race day

A cold front is on the move and that brings some big changes today into this workweek! It also brings some implications for the Daytona 500, as rain chances increase.

What to expect: Ahead of the front, the wind has dramatically increased with gusts between 30-40 mph. They'll remain blustery until the front passes later on today. Wind Advisories have been issued across much of the area.

It's a warm wind, with the SSW flow boosting our temperatures up into the low to mid-80s. The bigger story is, of course, the Daytona 500 and the rain threat though.

The race will likely start dry but could get delayed by hit or miss showers and embedded storms between 3-6 PM. The frontal boundary swings through during the early evening and the rain should push SE through dinner time.

The cooler and drier air takes over behind the front, with lows tonight falling back into the 40s-50s.

BIG COOL-DOWN, MORE RAIN CHANCES



What's next: The chill sticks with us as we kick off the workweek and for our President's Day, highs will be below normal. Afternoon readings top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout Central Florida along with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday the wind quickly switches back around to the ENE, which makes for more clouds and a couple of showers. A higher chance for rain develops on Wednesday as our next storm system moves in. A cold front brings the potential for showers and storms as highs rebound back into the 80s.

The rollercoaster ride of temps continues through the late week into next weekend with highs falling back into the 70s. The weather pattern stays cooler and a bit unsettled with a shot for more showers this Saturday.