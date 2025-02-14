NASCAR Daytona 500 start time: Race to begin earlier due to weather concerns

The Brief Due to the potential for some weather on Sunday, NASCAR's Daytona 500 race will start an hour earlier than scheduled. The Daytona 500 will now start at 1:30 p.m. (from 2:30 p.m.), officials announced. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will open at 8:30 a.m. Parking lots will open at 6 a.m.



The NASCAR Daytona 500 race on Sunday will now start an hour earlier due to the potential for rain showers during the afternoon hours in Central Florida, NASCAR officials have announced.

The Daytona 500 will now start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway. It was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Daytona 500 Fan Guide: When does Daytona International Speedway open on Sunday?

Local perspective:

New hours that fans need to know:

6 a.m. - Parking lots open

8:30 a.m. - Hard Rock Bet Fanzone opens

9 a.m. - Gates open

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Daytona 500 race starts (watch on FOX or FOX 35 Orlando)

"Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encourages all attendees to arrive early for the event. Please be aware that traffic may be unpredictable, so allow extra time for potential delays. Additionally, expect longer lines at the entry gates because of enhanced screening processes," NASCAR said in a statement.

Daytona 500 forecast: Is it expected to rain in Florida?

What to expect:

Friday Forecast: On Friday, the high will be around 76°F, with a low near 68°F tonight. There's a slight chance of sprinkles and showers, especially along the Atlantic coast, with a busy northeast breeze off the water. This may impact the "Fresh From Florida 250' Craftsman Truck Series" race. A wet track may lead to race delays.

Saturday Forecast: On Saturday, expect a breezy and pleasant day with partial sunshine. The high will reach around 84°F, and the low will be near 67°F. The good news is that dry conditions are anticipated, so the races should proceed without any weather-related interruptions.

On Sunday, the forecast will feature clouds with breaks in the sun, accompanied by windy and warm conditions and a southerly wind. Temperatures are expected to peak at 84°F, but then drop noticeably into the 50s in the late evening with a busy and shifting northwest breeze.

The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race start time was moved up to 1:30 p.m. due to the potential for weather in the afternoon.

The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race starts at 1:30 p.m.

FOX 35 will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, and through 12:30 p.m. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.