Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county

Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others.

FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris in the list below:

ORANGE COUNTY

Orlando

The City of Orlando will begin debris pick up Friday, Sept. 30. Residents can help expedite the yard waste collection process by doing the following:

Place debris at the curb, not in the street

Bag and bundle yard waste

Separate yard waste and building materials

Residential and commercial trash pickup on Saturday, Oct. 1. This will cover skipped pickups from Wednesday, Sept. 28. Thursday skipped pickups will be Sunday, Oct. 2. You can find updates HERE.

Winter Park:

Debris pickup will begin Wednesday, October 5, but depending on volume, all debris could take a few weeks to clear.

To facilitate a faster and efficient pickup by Waste Pro, debris must be in containers, bagged, bundled or tied and not exceed three cubic yards.

Any debris that does not fit in a bag or container such as fencing or large vegetative debris, please pile separately along the curb.

DO NOT place debris near or on trees, poles, hydrants, meters or other structures.

DO NOT block storm drains, manhole covers, or gutters.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Regularly scheduled trash and debris collection will begin Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Seminole County officials. Sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Debris collection will be announced.

If you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.

City of Oviedo

There is no timeframe for collection of individual properties or neighborhoods. Residents should prepare their debris for collection as soon as they are able.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

No information has been released about trash and debris pickup for Volusia County.

BREVARD COUNTY

Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday, Sept. 30, for carted garbage, carted recycle, and containerized yard waste only.

Saturday residential customers will also be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1 for carted garbage, carted recycle, and containerized yard waste only. Waste Management will attempt service Saturday morning, also, for any Friday residential customers who were unable to be serviced on Friday. For safety reasons, Waste Management cannot service residents on flooded or impassable streets.

Bulky waste and clam yard waste will not be serviced on Friday or Saturday and will not resume until County and City officials have determined eligibility to engage their respective storm debris collection contractors.

Wednesday garbage customers who were unable to be serviced this past Wednesday will be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wednesday recycle and containerized yard waste customers who were unable to be serviced this past Wednesday will be serviced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.



Residents should place carts/yard waste containers curbside prior to 6 a.m. on their service day, keeping in mind that a truck may arrive at a time that is different from what customers typically see.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

No information has been released about trash and debris pickup for Osceola County.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Palm Coast

Trash pickup is canceled for Friday, Sept. 30. Regular pickup schedules will resume Oct. 3.

MARION COUNTY

Ocala

The City of Ocala says it will resume regular trash pickup on Friday, Sept. 30. Residential routes scheduled for Thursday’s collection will be collected Monday, Oct. 3. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6 will experience a one-day delay and will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 7.

Citizens are encouraged to call the 24/7 sanitation hotline at 352-351-6698 for updates.

LAKE COUNTY

No information has been released about trash and debris pickup for Lake County.

This list will be updated as new information is released. Check back.