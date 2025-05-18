CityWalk premieres new Super Nintendo World store ahead of Epic Universe opening

The Brief A new Super Nintendo World store has opened in Universal CityWalk Orlando ahead of the Epic Universe opening. The store is located within the expanded Universal Studios Store, near the entrance of CityWalk. The store features a dedicated section for Super Nintendo World merchandise, including items from the land at Epic Universe and the Universal Orlando Resort.



A new Super Nintendo World store has opened in Universal CityWalk Orlando ahead of the Epic Universe opening, which is only a few days away.

What is featured at the new Super Nintendo World store?

What we know:

The new Super Nintendo World store opened on May 8.

A red "Super Nintendo World" sign greets customers at the entrance to the store.

The exterior of the building features bricks and photo opportunities with Super Nintendo character favorites.

The interior of the store welcomes attendees even deeper into the Super Nintendo world, with tall pipes reaching from the floor to the ceiling in shades of red, yellow and green. The shelves are painted red and blue, and the ceiling hosts a secret surprise with open pipes displaying images, such as Peach's Castle.

The store features a dedicated section for Super Nintendo merchandise, including items from the land at Epic Universe and the Universal Orlando Resort. Items featured include T-shirts, hoodies, hats, water bottles, coffee mugs, plush toys, candies and more.

Where is the new Super Nintendo World store located?

Local perspective:

The new Super Nintendo World store is located within the expanded Universal Studios Store, near the entrance of CityWalk.

The store now takes up the entire first-floor space next to the Universal Cinemark. The Cinnabon and Quiet Flight Surf Shop, previously located next to the movie theater, closed a year ago.

CityWalk is located within the Universal Resort Orlando at 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando.

What is Super Nintendo World inside Epic Universe?

Dig deeper:

The Super Nintendo world is part of the new Epic Universe theme park, which officially opens on May 22.

Super Nintendo World is only one of the five themed lands in Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe park. The world immerses guests in the vibrant worlds of "Super Mario" and "Donkey Kong."

The land features rides like "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge," "Mine-Cart Madness," and "Yoshi’s Adventure," along with interactive games, character meet-and-greets and themed dining.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida.

Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay. Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.

Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars and restaurants.

The five immersive worlds are: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

