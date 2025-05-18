Orlando weather: Sweltering heat and humidity leads to near record-high temperatures

The Brief Sweltering temperatures will continue as we wrap up the weekend. There is a possibility today of Orlando tying its previous record-high temperature of 97 degrees set back in 1930. The high temperatures will remain present as we kick off our workweek tomorrow.



Highs for today will climb back into the mid 90s for most areas with our heat index around 100°. With temperatures this hot, we could tie our previous record high in Orlando of 97° set back in 1930 with today's high of 97°.

While the sea-breeze won't be much of a factor for most of the Central Florida beaches, that won't be the case for far southern Brevard County. This is where the sea-breeze will keep temperatures closer to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Plus, this could help to spark a very isolated and brief downpour or two for far southern Brevard and perhaps southern Osceola County, as well.

Plan for mild and mostly-clear conditions overnight.

Temperatures look to fall into the low and middle 70s.

The strong ridge of high pressure persists for the start of the workweek in Central Florida.

This means temperatures won't be budging much from what we've felt so far this weekend.

In fact, high temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will put previous record highs in jeopardy. Once we factor in humidity levels, our heat indices will peak right around the low 100s, as well.

Relief from the heat looks to finally arrive near the end of the work week. This will be due to a fading cold front that will try to swing through Thursday, which is what will help to break down our ridge of high pressure that's kept us hot and dry.

While the front itself won't be very impressive in terms of strength, it still appears likely that a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. We'll be keeping a close watch for any strong storms that try to get going, as well.

Behind the front, temperatures on Friday and into Saturday will be much closer to our seasonable levels. Plan for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s into next weekend.

