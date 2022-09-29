Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:08 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:07PM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart, destroyed by Hurricane Ian

A shopping plaza in downtown Daytona Beach was nearly destroyed after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal Florida city Thursday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. 

The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. 

Some interior of the stores in the plaza became unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian passed through Daytona Beach. 

Video showed wires from the roof of the stores exposed, and foam insulation tossed throughout the inside of some businesses. 

Booths were still intact at one business that appeared to be a restaurant, but chairs and other debris were scattered throughout the establishment. 

More debris can be seen throughout the parking lot of the plaza. 

Ian caused catastrophic flooding throughout Central Florida as it made landfall Wednesday on the southwestern coast of the state as a category 4 hurricane. 

Flooding, damages in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

Image 1 of 10

 

SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. 

Ian downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but is expected to re-strengthen and become a category 1 hurricane as it makes its way for South Carolina.