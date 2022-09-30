Hurricane Ian: These Central Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance now

Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding and destruction this week.

Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for assistance which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEMA ASSISTANCE

To get disaster assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. or by using the FEMA mobile app.

RELATED: FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too

For more information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian.

Tropical Storm Ian is poised to become one of the most expensive weather catastrophes in U.S. insurance history. Ian made landfall in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before weakening.

Insurance Information Institute spokesperson Loretta Worters told FOX Business Thursday that "while it's too early to tell what the damage projections will be, many of the insurance modelers are putting it at between $20 and $40 billion."



