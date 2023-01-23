Crew-6 mission: SpaceX to launch 4 astronauts to ISS in February from Florida

SpaceX is preparing to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station in February for its Crew-6 mission.

The Falcon 9 rocket, with Dragon Endeavour spacecraft atop, is set to liftoff on Sunday, Feb. 26. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, NASA will hold a news conference at noon to discuss the mission overview, followed by a news conference with the crew at 2 p.m.

The crewed mission will consist of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The four crew members that comprise the SpaceX Crew-6 mission pose for a photo in their spacesuits during a training session at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, Pilot Warren "Woody

It will be NASA's sixth crew rotation flight involving a U.S. commercial spacecraft carrying a crew for a science expedition aboard the microgravity laboratory, the space agency said on its website.